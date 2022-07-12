El 12 de septiembre se celebrará la 74° edición de los premios Emmy, otorgados por la Academia de televisión, en el Microsoft Theater en Los Ángeles, de manera presencial

Y aunque todavía no está confirmado quién oficiará de maestro de ceremonia, se dio a conocer la lista de nominados, en la que Succession se destaca con 25 nominaciones.

Los actores J. B. Smoove y Melissa Fumero y el CEO de la Academia de Televisión, Frank Scherma, estuvieron a cargo del gran anuncio, en el que solo mencionaron las categorías más importantes del casi centenar que conforman a estos premios.

Detrás del drama estadounidense, se posicionaron como favoritas El juego del calamar, Bettler Call Saul, Ozark, Stranger Things y Euphoria. A continuación, la lista de las producciones más destacadas, emitidas entre el 1 de junio de 2021 y el 31 de mayo de 2022: Mejor miniserie Dopesick The Dropout Inventing Anna Pam & Tommy The White Lotus Mejor serie de comedia Abbott Elementary Barry Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks The Marvelous Mrs.

Maisel Only Murders in the Building Ted Lasso What We Do in the Shadows Mejor serie de drama Better Call Saul Euphoria Ozark Severance Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Yellowjackets Mejor actor de comedia Donald Glover (Atlanta) Bill Hader (Barry) Nicholas Hoult (The Great) Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz de comedia Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) Elle Fanning (The Great) Issa Rae (Insecure) Jean Smart (Hacks) Mejor actor secundario de comedia Anthony Carrigan (Barry) Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) Henry Winkler (Barry) Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs.

Maisel) Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) Mejor actriz de drama Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Laura Linney (Ozark) Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) Zendaya (Euphoria) Mejor actor de drama Brian Cox (Succession) Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) Adam Scott (Severance) Jeremy Strong (Succession) Mejor actor secundario de drama Nicholas Braun (Succession) Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) Kieran Culkin (Succession) Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) John Turturro (Severance) Christopher Walken (Severance) Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game) Mejor actriz secundaria de drama Patricia Arquette (Severance) Julia Garner (Ozark) Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) J.

Smith-Cameron (Succession) Sarah Snook (Succession) Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión Toni Collette (The Staircase) Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) Lily James (Pam & Tommy) Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story) Margaret Qualley (Maid) Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión Colin Firth (The Staircase) Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage) Michael Keaton (Dopesick) Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy) Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie o película para televisión Connie Britton (The White Lotus) Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus) Mare Winningham (Dopesick) Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) Will Poulter (Dopesick) Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy) Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick) Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick) Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática Adrien Brody (Succession) James Cromwell (Succession) Colman Domingo (Euphoria) Arian Moayed (Succession) Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática Hope Davis (Succession) Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) Martha Kelly (Euphoria) Sanaa Lathan (Succession) Harriet Walter (Succession) Lee You-mi (Squid Game) Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia Jane Adams (Hacks) Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks) Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building) Laurie Metcalf (Hacks) Kaitlin Olson (Hacks) Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso) Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live) Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm) James Lance (Ted Lasso) Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building) Christopher McDonald (Hacks) Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso) Film de televisión Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+) Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime) Reno 911!:

The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+) The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max) Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel) Programas de variedades y talk-show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Late Night With Seth Meyers The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mejor reality The Amazing Race Top Chef RuPaul’s Drag Race Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls The Voice Nailed It! BC/SPC NA