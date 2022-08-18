Las siguientes son las tablas de posiciones, promedios y Anual al continuar la 14ta. fecha de la LPF:
Posiciones:
PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
1Atl Tucuman2914851146+8
2Gimnasia (LP)2513742147+7
3Huracán 24146621711+6
4Godoy Cruz24147341712+5
5Argentinos23137241712+5
6River Plate22146442113+8
7Racing Club21135621911+8
8Patronato21136341915+4
9Platense 21145631513+2
10Unión 21126332019+1
11San Lorenzo20144821915+4
12Newell's 201455413130
13Boca Juniors20146261820-2
14Tigre 18144642018+2
15Arsenal 181439215150
16Ros. Central18145361114-3
17Central Cba 17145271718-1
18Sarmiento (J)17145271519-4
19Estudiantes 16134451416-2
20Banfield 151336413130
21Def y Justicia15133641113-2
22Colón 15143651116-5
23Barr. Central14133551419-5
24Independiente13143471317-4
25Talleres (C)1212336811-3
26Vélez 10131751317-4
27Aldosivi 813229721-14
28Lanús 7141491122-11
Tabla Anual 2022:
PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
1River Plate512815675225+27
2Racing Club5127131224421+23
3Gimnasia (LP)492714763827+11
4Argentinos482714673828+10
5Boca Juniors472813873731+6
6Estudiantes 442712874736+11
7Newell's 432812793028+2
8Huracán 422811983430+4
9Def y Justicia4027101073732+5
10Godoy Cruz4028101083836+2
11At. Tucumán4028101082729-2
12Tigre 382891183730+7
13Unión 3826115103132-1
14Sarmiento (J)3828115123243-11
15San Lorenzo352871473432+2
16Arsenal 352861753534+1
17Banfield 342781093128+3
18Barr, Central332796123143-12
19Central Cba 322888123441-7
20Ros. Central322895142734-7
21Colón 312861392935-6
22Platense 3128710112736-9
23Patronato312794142940-11
24Independiente2928611113035-5
25Velez 282751392629-3
26Aldosivi 282784152437-13
27Talleres (C)232665151732-15
28Lanús 2228410142840-12
Los cuatro primeros van a la Libertadores y del quinto al décimo a la Sudamericana 2023.
Promedios:
PEquipo 202122PtsPJProm
1River Plate477551173901.922
2Boca Juniors516347161901.788
3Racing Club425351146891.640
4Argentinos425148141891.584
5Def y Justicia395940138891.550
6Velez 397028137891.539
7Estudiantes 306144135891.516
8Talleres (C)376623126881.431
9Gimnasia (LP)245149124891.393
10Tigre 003838281.357
11San Lorenzo394835122901.355
12Union 285338119881.352
13Newell's 383943120901.333
14Independiente325829119901.322
15Ros. Central365032118901.311
16Colon 216431116901.288
17Huracan 225142115901.277
18Lanus 365622114901.266
19Atl Tucuman324040112901.244
20Barr. Central 003333271.222
21Banfield 274734108891.213
22Godoy Cruz184640104901.155
23Platense 0453176661.151
24Arsenal 353335103901.144
25Central Cba 264332101901.122
26Sarmiento (J) 0363874661.121
27Aldosivi 22442894891.056
28Patronato23373191891.022
-Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional. (Télam)