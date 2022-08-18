Las siguientes son las tablas de posiciones, promedios y Anual al continuar la 14ta. fecha de la LPF:

Posiciones:

PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF

1Atl Tucuman2914851146+8

2Gimnasia (LP)2513742147+7

3Huracán 24146621711+6

4Godoy Cruz24147341712+5

5Argentinos23137241712+5

6River Plate22146442113+8

7Racing Club21135621911+8

8Patronato21136341915+4

9Platense 21145631513+2

10Unión 21126332019+1

11San Lorenzo20144821915+4

12Newell's 201455413130

13Boca Juniors20146261820-2

14Tigre 18144642018+2

15Arsenal 181439215150

16Ros. Central18145361114-3

17Central Cba 17145271718-1

18Sarmiento (J)17145271519-4

19Estudiantes 16134451416-2

20Banfield 151336413130

21Def y Justicia15133641113-2

22Colón 15143651116-5

23Barr. Central14133551419-5

24Independiente13143471317-4

25Talleres (C)1212336811-3

26Vélez 10131751317-4

27Aldosivi 813229721-14

28Lanús 7141491122-11


Tabla Anual 2022:

PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF

1River Plate512815675225+27

2Racing Club5127131224421+23

3Gimnasia (LP)492714763827+11

4Argentinos482714673828+10

5Boca Juniors472813873731+6

6Estudiantes 442712874736+11

7Newell's 432812793028+2

8Huracán 422811983430+4

9Def y Justicia4027101073732+5

10Godoy Cruz4028101083836+2

11At. Tucumán4028101082729-2

12Tigre 382891183730+7

13Unión 3826115103132-1

14Sarmiento (J)3828115123243-11

15San Lorenzo352871473432+2

16Arsenal 352861753534+1

17Banfield 342781093128+3

18Barr, Central332796123143-12

19Central Cba 322888123441-7

20Ros. Central322895142734-7

21Colón 312861392935-6

22Platense 3128710112736-9

23Patronato312794142940-11

24Independiente2928611113035-5

25Velez 282751392629-3

26Aldosivi 282784152437-13

27Talleres (C)232665151732-15

28Lanús 2228410142840-12

Los cuatro primeros van a la Libertadores y del quinto al décimo a la Sudamericana 2023.


Promedios:

PEquipo 202122PtsPJProm

1River Plate477551173901.922

2Boca Juniors516347161901.788

3Racing Club425351146891.640

4Argentinos425148141891.584

5Def y Justicia395940138891.550

6Velez 397028137891.539

7Estudiantes 306144135891.516

8Talleres (C)376623126881.431

9Gimnasia (LP)245149124891.393

10Tigre 003838281.357

11San Lorenzo394835122901.355

12Union 285338119881.352

13Newell's 383943120901.333

14Independiente325829119901.322

15Ros. Central365032118901.311

16Colon 216431116901.288

17Huracan 225142115901.277

18Lanus 365622114901.266

19Atl Tucuman324040112901.244

20Barr. Central 003333271.222

21Banfield 274734108891.213

22Godoy Cruz184640104901.155

23Platense 0453176661.151

24Arsenal 353335103901.144

25Central Cba 264332101901.122

26Sarmiento (J) 0363874661.121

27Aldosivi 22442894891.056

28Patronato23373191891.022

-Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional. (Télam)