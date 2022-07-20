Las siguientes son las tablas de posiciones, promedios y Anual del campeonato de la Liga profesional de Fútbol (LPF):

P Equipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF

1Argentinos199612148+6

2At. Tucumán19954093+6

3Platense 179450115+6

4Godoy Cruz168512116+5

5Newell's 16844094+5

6Racing Club159432137+6

7Gimnasia (LP)15843195+4

8Huracán 158431107+3

9Unión 1484221413+1

10Banfield 128332118+3

11Arsenal 1292611110+1

12Boca Juniors1294051315-2

13San Lorenzo118251119+2

14Patronato11832311110

15Sarmiento (J)119324880

16Colón 10924378-1

17River Plate 982331110+1

18Tigre 982331113-2

19Barr. Central 982331012-2

20Estudiantes 88224912-3

21Independiente 88224711-4

22Ros. Central 8822437-4

23Central Cba 89225914-5

24Def y Justicia 78143710-3

25Vélez 68134710-3

26Talleres (C) 5812549-5

27Lanús 58125713-6

28Aldosivi 59126615-9


Tabla Anual 2022:

PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF

1Racing Club452312923817+21

2Argentinos442313553524+11

3Gimnasia (LP)392211653325+8

4Newell's 392211652619+7

5Boca Juniors392311663226+6

6River Plate382211564222+20

7Estudiantes 362210664232+10

8Huracán 33229672726+1

9Def y Justicia32228863329+4

10Godoy Cruz32228863230+2

11Sarmiento (J)32239592532-7

12Banfield 31228772923+6

13Unión 31229492526-1

14At. Tucumán30237972226-4

15Tigre 29227872825+3

16Arsenal 292351443129+2

17Barr. Central282284102736-9

18Platense 27236982328-5

19San Lorenzo2622511626260

20Colón 262351172527-2

21Aldosivi 252374122331-8

22Vélez 24225982022-2

23Independiente24225982429-5

24Central Cba 232358102637-11

25Ros. Central222264121927-8

26Patronato212263132136-15

27Lanús 202248102431-7

28Talleres (C)162244141330-17

Se clasifican a la Libertadores 2023 los cuatro primeros y del quinto al décimo a la Sudamericana del año próximo.


Promedios:

PEquipo 202122PtsPJProm

1River Plate477538160841.904

2Boca Juniors516339153851.800

3Racing Club425345140851.647

4Argentinos425144137851.611

5Velez 397024133841.583

6Def y Justicia395932130841.547

7Estudiantes 306136127841.511

8Talleres (C)376616119841.416

9Newell's 383939116841.380

10Gimnasia (LP)245139114841.357

11Independiente325824114841.357

12San Lorenzo394826113841.345

13Lanús 365620112841.333

14Unión 285331112841.333

15Tigre 002929221.318

16Colón 216426111851.305

17Ros. Central365022108841.285

18Barr. Central 002828221.272

19Huracán 225133106841.261

20Banfield 274731105841.250

21At. Tucumán324030102851.200

22Platense 0452772611.180

23Godoy Cruz18463296841.142

24Arsenal 35332997851.141

25Sarmiento (J) 0363268611.114

26Central Cba 26432392851.082

27Aldosivi 22442591851.070

28Patronato23372181840.964

Los dos últimos descienden de categoríal. (Télam)