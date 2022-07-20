Las siguientes son las tablas de posiciones, promedios y Anual del campeonato de la Liga profesional de Fútbol (LPF):
P Equipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
1Argentinos199612148+6
2At. Tucumán19954093+6
3Platense 179450115+6
4Godoy Cruz168512116+5
5Newell's 16844094+5
6Racing Club159432137+6
7Gimnasia (LP)15843195+4
8Huracán 158431107+3
9Unión 1484221413+1
10Banfield 128332118+3
11Arsenal 1292611110+1
12Boca Juniors1294051315-2
13San Lorenzo118251119+2
14Patronato11832311110
15Sarmiento (J)119324880
16Colón 10924378-1
17River Plate 982331110+1
18Tigre 982331113-2
19Barr. Central 982331012-2
20Estudiantes 88224912-3
21Independiente 88224711-4
22Ros. Central 8822437-4
23Central Cba 89225914-5
24Def y Justicia 78143710-3
25Vélez 68134710-3
26Talleres (C) 5812549-5
27Lanús 58125713-6
28Aldosivi 59126615-9
Tabla Anual 2022:
PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
1Racing Club452312923817+21
2Argentinos442313553524+11
3Gimnasia (LP)392211653325+8
4Newell's 392211652619+7
5Boca Juniors392311663226+6
6River Plate382211564222+20
7Estudiantes 362210664232+10
8Huracán 33229672726+1
9Def y Justicia32228863329+4
10Godoy Cruz32228863230+2
11Sarmiento (J)32239592532-7
12Banfield 31228772923+6
13Unión 31229492526-1
14At. Tucumán30237972226-4
15Tigre 29227872825+3
16Arsenal 292351443129+2
17Barr. Central282284102736-9
18Platense 27236982328-5
19San Lorenzo2622511626260
20Colón 262351172527-2
21Aldosivi 252374122331-8
22Vélez 24225982022-2
23Independiente24225982429-5
24Central Cba 232358102637-11
25Ros. Central222264121927-8
26Patronato212263132136-15
27Lanús 202248102431-7
28Talleres (C)162244141330-17
Se clasifican a la Libertadores 2023 los cuatro primeros y del quinto al décimo a la Sudamericana del año próximo.
Promedios:
PEquipo 202122PtsPJProm
1River Plate477538160841.904
2Boca Juniors516339153851.800
3Racing Club425345140851.647
4Argentinos425144137851.611
5Velez 397024133841.583
6Def y Justicia395932130841.547
7Estudiantes 306136127841.511
8Talleres (C)376616119841.416
9Newell's 383939116841.380
10Gimnasia (LP)245139114841.357
11Independiente325824114841.357
12San Lorenzo394826113841.345
13Lanús 365620112841.333
14Unión 285331112841.333
15Tigre 002929221.318
16Colón 216426111851.305
17Ros. Central365022108841.285
18Barr. Central 002828221.272
19Huracán 225133106841.261
20Banfield 274731105841.250
21At. Tucumán324030102851.200
22Platense 0452772611.180
23Godoy Cruz18463296841.142
24Arsenal 35332997851.141
25Sarmiento (J) 0363268611.114
26Central Cba 26432392851.082
27Aldosivi 22442591851.070
28Patronato23372181840.964
Los dos últimos descienden de categoríal. (Télam)