La siguiente es la tabla de posiciones de la LPF al continuar hoy la undécima fecha:
PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
1River Plate2410802185+13
2San Lorenzo2311722145+9
3Ros. Central21116321412+2
4Talleres (C)1910613188+10
5Def y Justicia1811533158+7
6Lanús 1811533159+6
7Belgrano 1811533109+1
8Newell's 181153310100
9Argentinos1711524158+7
10Racing Club17115241412+2
11Platense 161144314140
12Instituto 161144312120
13Estudiantes 151143412120
14Central Cba 1511434812-4
15Vélez 14113531511+4
16Boca Juniors14114251311+2
17Godoy Cruz1310415811-3
18Sarmiento (J)12103341211+1
19Tigre 12103341113-2
20Huracán 12113351317-4
21Barr. Central12113351016-6
22Gimnasia (LP)1110325915-6
23Banfield 1011245714-7
24Colón 910163811-3
25Independiente 911164812-4
26At. Tucumán 911164613-7
27Arsenal 810226714-7
28Unión 711146718-11 (Télam)