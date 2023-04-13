La siguiente es la tabla de posiciones de la LPF al continuar hoy la undécima fecha:

PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF

1River Plate2410802185+13

2San Lorenzo2311722145+9

3Ros. Central21116321412+2

4Talleres (C)1910613188+10

5Def y Justicia1811533158+7

6Lanús 1811533159+6

7Belgrano 1811533109+1

8Newell's 181153310100

9Argentinos1711524158+7

10Racing Club17115241412+2

11Platense 161144314140

12Instituto 161144312120

13Estudiantes 151143412120

14Central Cba 1511434812-4

15Vélez 14113531511+4

16Boca Juniors14114251311+2

17Godoy Cruz1310415811-3

18Sarmiento (J)12103341211+1

19Tigre 12103341113-2

20Huracán 12113351317-4

21Barr. Central12113351016-6

22Gimnasia (LP)1110325915-6

23Banfield 1011245714-7

24Colón 910163811-3

25Independiente 911164812-4

26At. Tucumán 911164613-7

27Arsenal 810226714-7

28Unión 711146718-11 (Télam)