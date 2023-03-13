Las siguientes son las posiciones al continuar anoche la séptima fecha del campeonato de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF):

PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF

1San Lorenzo167511103+7

2River Plate157502125+7

3Def y Justicia147421115+6

4Talleres (C)137412127+5

5Lanús 137412106+4

6Huracán 127331128+4

7Racing Club11732286+2

8Boca Juniors11732275+2

9Belgrano 11732246-2

10Ros. Central117322811-3

11Instituto 10724186+2

12Argentinos10731375+2

13Newell's 10631276+1

14Godoy Cruz 9730446-2

15Sarmiento (J) 87223109+1

16Vélez 8622276+1

17Barr. Central 8722389-1

18Tigre 8722389-1

19Central Cba. 8722346-2

20Estudiantes 8722369-3

21Unión 7714256-1

22Independiente 7714257-2

23Platense 66132912-3

24Banfield 6713336-3

25At. Tucumán 6713349-5

26Arsenal 57124510-5

27Gimnasia (LP) 57124310-7

28Colón 3603337-4 (Télam)