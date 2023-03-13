Las siguientes son las posiciones al continuar anoche la séptima fecha del campeonato de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF):
PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
1San Lorenzo167511103+7
2River Plate157502125+7
3Def y Justicia147421115+6
4Talleres (C)137412127+5
5Lanús 137412106+4
6Huracán 127331128+4
7Racing Club11732286+2
8Boca Juniors11732275+2
9Belgrano 11732246-2
10Ros. Central117322811-3
11Instituto 10724186+2
12Argentinos10731375+2
13Newell's 10631276+1
14Godoy Cruz 9730446-2
15Sarmiento (J) 87223109+1
16Vélez 8622276+1
17Barr. Central 8722389-1
18Tigre 8722389-1
19Central Cba. 8722346-2
20Estudiantes 8722369-3
21Unión 7714256-1
22Independiente 7714257-2
23Platense 66132912-3
24Banfield 6713336-3
25At. Tucumán 6713349-5
26Arsenal 57124510-5
27Gimnasia (LP) 57124310-7
28Colón 3603337-4 (Télam)