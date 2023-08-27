Manchester City, con el argentino Julián Álvarez, visitará hoy al Sheffield United y el Aston Villa de Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez jugará en casa del Burnley en la continuidad de la tercera fecha de la Premier League.
. Programa de hoy:
10.00: Burnley-Aston Villa (Star+)
10.00: Sheffield United-Manchester City (ESPN y Star+)
12:30, Newcastle United-Liverpool (ESPN y Star+).
. Resultados: Chelsea 3-Luton Town 0; Bournemouth 0-Tottenham Hotspur 2; Arsenal 2-Fulham 2; Brentford 1-Crystal Palace 1; Everton 0-Wolverhampton 1; Manchester United 3-Nottingham Forest 2 y Brighton 1-West Ham 3.
= Posiciones =
Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham y Arsenal 7 puntos; Manchester United, Manchester City y Brighton 6; Brentford 5; Fulham, Crystal Palace, Liverpool y Chelsea 4; Newcastle, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton, Nottingham Forest 3; Bournemouth 1; Luton, Burnley, Sheffield United y Everton 0. (Télam)