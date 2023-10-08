El multicampeón Manchester City, del goleador argentino Julián Álvarez, recibirá hoy a Arsenal con el objetivo de ganar y convertirse en único líder de la Premier League en un partido de la octava fecha.
La programación de este domingo es la siguiente:
. A las 10: Brighton-Liverpool (Star+), West Ham-Newcastle (Star+), Wolverhampton-Aston Villa (ESPN y Star+).
A las 12.30: Arsenal-Manchester City (ESPN y Star+).
= Posiciones=
Tottenham 20 puntos, Manchester City 18; Arsenal 17; Liverpool 16; Aston Villa y Brighton And Hove 15; West Ham United 13; Newcastle United, Crystal Palace y Manchester United 12; Chelsea y Fulham 11; Nottingham Forest 9; Brentford y Wolverhampton y Everton 7; Luton Town y Burnley 4; Bournemouth 3; y Sheffield United 1. (Télam)