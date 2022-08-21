Manchester City, dirigido por Pep Guardiola y con el argentino Julián Álvarez, buscará hoy alcanzar al Arsenal y ser puntero cuando visite al Newcastle en la continuidad de la tercera fecha de la Premier League del fútbol inglés.
Los partidos de la jornada de hoy son los siguientes:
10.00: Leeds-Chelsea; y West Ham-Brighton And Hove (ESPN)
12.30: Newcastle-Manchester City.
Lunes:
16.00: Manchester United-Liverpool.
Resultados registrados:
Crystal Palace 3-Aston Villa 1; Bournemouth 0-Arsenal 3; Tottenham 1-Wolverhampton 0; Everton 1-Nottingham Forest 1; Fulham 3-Brentford 2 y Leicester 1-Southampton 2.
. Posiciones:
Arsenal 9 puntos; Tottenham 7; Manchester City 6; Fulham 5; Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Tottenham, Newcastle, Leeds, Crystal Palace, Chelsea y Brighton And Hove 4; Aston Villa, Bournemouth 3; Liverpool 2; Wolverhampton, Leicester y Everton 1; Everton, West Ham y Manchester United 0. (Télam)