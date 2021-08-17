Las siguientes son las posiciones del torneo de la Liga Profesional de fútbol, al concluir anoche la sexta fecha con tres partidos.
#Equipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
==========================================================
1Independiente 14 6 4 2 0 7 2 +5
2Lanús 13 6 4 1 113 8 +5
3Colón 13 6 4 1 1 7 6 +1
4Estudiantes (LP) 12 6 4 0 212 6 +6
5Racing Club 11 6 3 2 1 5 1 +4
6Patronato 11 6 3 2 1 7 4 +3
7River Plate 10 6 3 1 212 5 +7
8Talleres (C) 106 3 1 2 8 5 +3
9Newell's 106 3 1 2 8 7 +1
10Aldosivi 106 3 1 2 6 7 -1
11Argentinos 96 2 3 1 5 3 +2
12Godoy Cruz 96 3 0 3 8 9 -1
13Gimnasia (LP) 86 2 2 2 6 6 0
14Atl Tucuman 86 2 2 2 7 8 -1
15San Lorenzo 86 2 2 2 5 8 -3
16Def y Justicia 76 2 1 3 9 9 0
17Union 66 1 3 2 6 7 -1
18Huracan 66 1 3 2 4 5 -1
19Banfield 66 1 3 2 3 5 -2
20Sarmiento (J) 66 2 0 4 410 -6
21Central Cba (SdE) 56 1 2 3 5 7 -2
22Platense 56 1 2 3 5 7 -2
23Arsenal 56 1 2 3 511 -6
24Boca Juniors 46 0 4 2 2 5 -3
25Rosario Central 36 1 0 5 4 8 -4
26Velez 36 0 3 3 0 4 -4 (Télam)