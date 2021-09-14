Las siguientes son las posiciones del torneo de la Liga Profesional de fútbol (LPF), al comenzar hoy la décimoprimera fecha con cinco partidos.
Equipos PTS. PJ. PG. PE. PP. GF. GC. Dif.
=============================================
Lanús 23 11 7 2 2 21 16 +5
Talleres (Cba) 20 10 6 2 2 14 7 +7
Independiente 19 11 5 4 2 11 6 +5
River Plate 1810 5 3 2 18 8 +10
Racing Club 18 11 4 6 1 9 2 +7
Estudiantes (LP) 1710 5 2 3 16 10 +6
Godoy Cruz 16 11 5 1 5 18 16 +2
A. Tucumán 15 10 4 3 3 11 12 -1
Colón 15 10 4 3 3 9 14 -5
Boca 14 10 3 5 2 8 7 +1
Velez 14 113 5 3 13 6 +7
Def. y Justicia 13 10 3 4 3 12 10 +2
A. Juniors 13 10 3 4 3 8 7 +1
Patronato 13 10 3 4 3 8 9 -1
Huracán 13 11 2 7 2 8 7 +1
San Lorenzo 13 11 3 4 41013-3
Aldosivi 13 11 4 1 61218-6
Newell’s 12 10 3 3 41113-2
Unión 12 10 3 3 4 10 14 -4
Sarmiento (J) 12 11 3 3 5 10 14 -4
Gimnasia (LP) 11 11 2 5 47 13-6
Rosario Central 10 10 3 1 61413+1
Platense 10 10 2 4 41315-2
Banfield 9 10 1 6 3 711-4
Central Cba (SdE) 8 10 1 5 41014-4
Arsenal 7 10 1 4 5 518-13
