Chelsea, del argentino Enzo Fernández, recibirá hoy al Liverpool, en uno de los clásicos del futbol inglés que se disputarán en la continuidad de la primera jornada de la Premier League.
La fecha completa tendrá los siguientes partidos:
. A las 10: Brentford-Tottenham Hotspur
. A las 12.30: Chelsea-Liverpool (ESPN y Star +)
. Mañana:
. A las 16: Manchester United- Wolverhampton.(Star +).
=Resumen de la fecha=
Viernes: Burnley 0-Manchester City 3
Sábado: Newcastle 5-Aston Villa 1; Arsenal 2-Nottingham Forest 1;
Bournemouth 1-West Ham United 1; Brighton 4-Luton Town 1; Everton 0-Fulham 1 y Sheffield United 0-Crystal Palace 1.
+Posiciones+
Newcastle, Brighton, Manchester City , Arsenal, Crystal Palace y Fulham 3 puntos: Bournemonth, West Ham 1; Brentford, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United,Tottenham, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Shefield, Luton Town , Burnley y Aston Villa 0. (Télam)