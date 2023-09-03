El Aston Villa de Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez y Emiliano Buendia visitará este domingo al Liverpool de Alexis Mac Allister en la cuarta fecha de la Premier League del fútbol inglés.
La tres partidos programados este domingo son los siguientes:
. A las 10: Crystal Palace-Wolverhampton (Star+).
. A las 10: Liverpool-Aston Villa (ESPN y Sta+)
. A las 12:30: Arsenal-Manchester United (ESPN y Star+).
= Posiciones =
Manchester City 12 puntos; West Ham y Tottenham Hotspur 10: Brighton 9; Liverpool y Arsenal 7; Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Brentford y Aston Villa 6; Fulham, Crystal Palace y Chelsea 4; Newcastle United y Wolverhampton 3; Bournemouth 2; Sheffield United y Everton 1; Luton Town y Burnley 0. (Télam)