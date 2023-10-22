Aston Villa, con el arquero argentino Emiliano "Dibu " Martínez, recibirá hoy al West Ham en la continuidad de la novena fecha de la Premier League inglesa.
La programación de la jornada es la siguiente:
. Domingo:
-A las 12.30, Aston Villa (Emiliano Martínez) - West Ham (ESPN).
. Lunes:
-A las 16.00, Tottenham (Cristian Romero, Giovanni Lo Celso y Alejo Véliz) - Fulham.
Resultados registrados:
Sábado:. Liverpool 2 - Everton 0; Bournemouth 1 - Wolverhampton 2; Brentford 3 - Burnley 0; Manchester City 2 - Brighton And Hove 1; Newcastle 4 - Crystal Palace 0; Nottingham Forest 2 - Luton Town 1: Chelsea 2- Arsenal 2;Sheffield United 1 - Manchester United 2
= Posiciones=
Manchester City y Arsenal 21 puntos; Liverpool y Tottenham Hotspur 20; Aston Villa, Newcastle y Brighton 16; ;Manchester United 15; West Ham 14; Crystal Palace y Chelsea 12 ; Wolverhampton y Fulham 11; Brentford y Nottingnam Forest 10; Everton 7; Luton Town 4; Burnley 4; Bournemouth 3 y Sheffield United 1. (Télam)