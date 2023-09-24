Arsenal recibirá hoy al Totenham.Hotspur del argentino Crtistian "Cuti" Romero en la continuidad de la quinta fecha de la Premier League inglesa.
La jornada completa tendrá los siguientes partidos:
. A las 10: Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur (Cristian Romero) (por ESPN y Star+); Brighton (Facundo Buonanotte)-Bournemouth (Marcos Senesi) (Star+); Chelsea (Enzo Fernández y DT Mauricio Pochettino)-Aston Villa (Emiliano Martínez) (Star+) y Liverpool (Alexis MacAllister)-West Ham United (Star+).
. A las 12:30: Sheffield United-Newcastle United (ESPN y Star +).
= Posiciones =
Manchester City 18 puntos; Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool y Arsenal 13; Brighton 12; West Ham United 10; Aston Villa y Manchester United 9; Crystal Palace y Fulham 8; Nottingham Forest 7; Brentford y Newcastle 6; Chelsea 5; Everton y Wolverhampton 4; Bournemouth 3; Luton Town, Sheffield United y Burnley 1- (Télam)